June 2020
Vol. 12 No. 4
4: In the News: Local museum directors want to collect personal stories of COVID-19 pandemic
6: Cover story: The 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival is happening, but it's not business as usual
8: Induction into the West Central Baseball Hall of Fame has Quinten 'Lefty' Hoien reflecting on his time in baseball
12: Money Matters: What should retirees consider doing in a down market?
13: Medicare: What is the difference between Original Medical and Medicare Advantage?
14: Local History: Sign captures tragic history of local man's ancestors