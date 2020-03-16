CONTENTS
7 Cover story: Vote for your favorite sculpture in Hutchinson's 2019-20 Sculpture Stroll
9 Spring refresh: Celebrate the arrival of spring with these decorating suggestions
10 Book review: Author Erik Larson brings World War II to live in his new book, "Splendid and Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance during the Blitz."
12: Money Matters: It's time for some financial spring cleaning
13: Medicare: How to enroll in Medicare if you're turning 65
14: Food & Fun: Hop into Easter dinner with ham and vegetables recipes