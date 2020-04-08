For 50+ living
Zest
May 2020
Vol. 12, No. 3
ADD MASTHEAD
(INSERT STEVE DILLE PHOTO HERE)
4 In the News: Steve Dille: The former state senator is remembered for his ability to work with all sides
(INSERT AMERICAN SOLDIERS PHOTO HERE)
8 Local History: A flu so deadly: As history shows, the COVID-19 outbreak both is and isn't all that different from previous pandemics
(INSERT DEBORAH JEAN SELFIE PHOTO HERE)
9 Homebound in New York: McLeod County native Deborah Jean Templin tells what it's like to live in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic
12 Money Matters: Don't fear the 'bear'
13: Medicare: What is covered if I get the coronavirus?
14: Local History: 75 years ago, the Tigers boys basketball team took the town on a memorable trip to the state tournament