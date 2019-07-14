Harland Anderson, a 1966 graduate of Dassel High School, is performing guitar and vocal music at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the historic Mushroom building along U.S. Highway 12 in Dassel. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
This event is part of the summer "Cool it at the Mushroom" events sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
In case of inclement weather, the entertainment will be moved to the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. The final event in the "Cool it at the Mushroom" summer series is Thursday, July 25.
For more information, call the History Center at 320-275-3077.