Corey James, 50, of Baxter, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital from complications with a medical condition. Visitation was Wednesday, June 24, at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, followed by a funeral. Arrangements by Brenny Family Funeral Chapel.
