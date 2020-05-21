The responses to the reader poll question in Wednesday's Leader were incorrect. They should be: 35.5 percent: Yes, more federal stimulus payments are needed; 58.2 percent: No, we don't need more federal stimulus payments; 6.1 percent: I don't know enough about it.
Correction
Kay Johnson
