There was a mistake in the editorial on page A6 of the Aug. 28 Leader. Michelle Kiefer with the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota is leading the bike train to and from Park Elementary School Wednesday mornings Sept. 4-Oct. 30. In the morning, the train starts at 7:45 a.m. from School Road/California Street and makes three stops along the way:
- 7:50 a.m. — California Street/Texas Avenue Northwest
- 8 a.m. — Texas Avenue Northwest/Montana Street Northwest
- 8:15 a.m. — Park Elementary School
After school, the bike train meets at the Park Elementary bike rack at 3:25 p.m. and follows the same path with stops at the same spots. Wearing a helmet is strongly encouraged, and if you have questions call Kiefer at 507-430-2280.