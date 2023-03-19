The listing for the Hutchinson Theatre Company's Game Night Thursday, March 30 , listed the wrong location. It should be the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W.
CORRECTION
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Tapping into a dream: Half Bushel Brewing set to open
- Lynn Lambrecht, 67
- Norman DeGeest, 88
- Mitch McConnell Released from Hospital, Sent to Rehab for Recovery
- Alan Van Liere, 69
- Former Sears building given new purpose
- Dr. Richard Swenson, 95
- Charleen Ardrath Mortenson, 88
- Kyle Chrisley arrested for alleged altercation with work supervisor
- Paul Baumgartner, 77