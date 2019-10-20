CORRECTION Kay Johnson Kay Johnson Author email 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The information listed for Liquor Hutch’s beer tasting event on page B2 in Wednesday’s Leader was incorrect. The Fall Beer Tasting Event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Crow River Golf Club. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Hutch Fall Beer Tasting Event Liquor Enology Golf Club Information Beer Event Kay Johnson Author email Follow Kay Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesFire destroys shed in Darwin TownshipBarnard appointed to Hutchinson School BoardEveryone needs a safe place to sleepFOOTBALL Hutchinson secures another district titleHutchinson Tigers march to finish at U.S. Bank StadiumSchool board approves DLC logoCustom Products reached its 60th yearHutchinson City Council hung up on food vendors ordinanceSchools have new layer of securityPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS