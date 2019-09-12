On Aug. 20, the Litchfield City Council approved in a 5-2 vote to accept a first reading of an ordinance that would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products to 21.
But when it came up last week for a second reading last Monday, council members unanimously rejected the motion. They said they needed more time to consider the ramifications of an ordinance and had heard from many people, including convenience store managers, who were concerned.
The plan is to have staff schedule a work session to review the ordinance line by line.
— Litchfield Independent Review