Starting in 2023, if not sooner, McLeod County’s recorder will no longer be an elected position.
The McLeod County Board unanimously approved the decision Feb. 15 in a discussion that followed the announced retirement of currently elected recorder Lynn Ette Schrupp. She may depart at the end of the year or sooner, she said, following five terms and nearly 20 years as recorder, and more in other roles.
The county recorder is responsible for recording and filing all legal documents in McLeod County pertaining to areas such as real estate, notary commissions, credentials/license of ministers, liens, federal judgments and military discharges.
McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge said that in 2019, state law was changed to allow the auditor, treasurer, auditor-treasurer and recorder positions in counties to become appointed if the county’s board receives notice there will be a vacancy. The option is available because the role is administrative and not related to policy decisions. Roughly half of Minnesota’s counties appoint their recorder.
“Earlier in my life I probably wouldn’t have been in favor of doing it appointed versus elected, but after I became a commissioner — I mean, it’s a struggle to find qualified people,” said Board Chair Doug Krueger. “Not that you can’t get one by an election, but you can also get one that is not as qualified as you’d like them to be, or (who doesn’t) realize what they’re getting into.”
He believes the County Board and administration can vet the position and find the most qualified person.
“Our current standing of our recorder’s office is in excellent shape, so we’re not looking for change because of any issues there. Mrs. Schrupp has done a fantastic job of leading that department and making it very effective,” said Vice Chair Paul Wright. “But for years we have talked about this opportunity as we’ve looked now to condense departments, limit department heads. If we are able to make this position appointed, it does give us the opportunity to more imbed that department within some structuring.”
Members of the public can file a petition within 30 days to have a referendum. The petition requires a number of signatures amounting to at least 10% of those voting in the county at the last general election.
Krueger and Wright said they had received no public feedback regarding the issue. Board Member Joe Nagel said he had heard from a few constituents who were in favor of the change. Krueger asked if anyone attending the meeting in the audience wanted to speak on the issue, but no one did.
McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said the job will be posted externally and internally and added that there are many qualified people in the recorder’s office.