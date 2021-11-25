With numerous services ranging from recycling to camping amenities — and all manner of permits to juggle in between — McLeod County has many price tags to keep track of.
Such fees are reviewed annually, and this past week the County Board approved the most recent round of changes for 2022. Among updates to the costs of various services, changes also reflected changes to county properties.
The following general changes were approved:
- Rooms can no longer be rented at the North Complex. The building is no longer owned by the county.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- Jail boarding fees was changed from $55 to $60 to be consistent with surrounding counties.
- A color wheel urinalysis test was increased from $25 to $30 to match the state.
- A court ordered preliminary breath test now costs $3 per test. It was $25 per week, but the price is now set by a kiosk the county uses.
- Sentenced electronic alcohol monitoring via landline was removed from the schedule.
- A new fee rate for a permit to carry was added for active military and veteran applicants. The rate is $25 for new and renewal. The rate is lower than it would be otherwise.
- There is no longer a $100 per day fee for use of the command post for posse services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
- A new licensed nurse fee of $50 per hour was added. It can be used for consultations and CPR classes, for example.
- Foot clinics are now $30, up from $25. The fee was not increased for some time, and $30 was determined to be the new break even point.
- There is now one fee for CARS training: $30 per participant. There must be at least eight participants. There is no longer a $50 per hour fee for outside agencies.
SOLID WASTE
- Fluorescent bulbs now cost $1 per bulb for intake, up from 75 cents.
- High-intensity discharge bulbs now cost $2.75 per bulb for intake, up from $2.50.
- There is no longer a fee for intake of neon bulbs. There had been a fee of $1 per pound. But vendor pricing is now applicable.
- There is no longer a fee for intake of quartz lamps. It had been $1.50 for each lamp. But vendor pricing is now applicable.
- The fee for crib mattresses decreased from $7 to $5.
- A fee for miscellaneous bulb cylinders was removed, but vendor pricing is now applicable.
- There is no longer a fee for artificial Christmas trees.
- There is no longer a fee for car seats.
- There is now a $2.50 per item fee for car seats and booster seats that are from outside the county.
Waste disposal
- Non friable asbestos containing products now cost $1.75 for disposal, up from $1.50.
- Mixed battery disposal is now $6 per pound, up from $1 per pound to cover a high cost for Li and Li Ion.
- VSQG Technical support now costs $45 per hour for more than one hour of staff time.
Others
- Special cart delivery requests for more than one switch within a 12-month period is now $25, up from $20.
- Problem material curbside collection is now $6.49, down from $6.52.
- A $2 per pallet fee was removed.
- Basket rental under commercial services is now free to customers, no longer $15 per month.
AUDITOR-TREASURER
- There is no longer a fee for a certified copy of vital statistics.
- An auditor's certificate to taxes and taxable property increased from $200 to $250.
- Annual escrow processing was revised to be more clear, but the fee ultimately did not change. It is $5 per parcel.
- The fee for base setup of a rural service district is $400, a new fee.
- Rural service district set up and maintenance is $50 per parcel, a new fee.
- A subordination agreement is $50 per parcel, a new fee.
- A tax data request is $50 per hour, a new fee.
- The base set up of a TIF district is $400, a new fee.
- TIF district set up and maintenance dropped from $100 to $50 per parcel as some costs are recovered with the new base fee.
- The fee for audit verification is removed, as it is not used.
- A $5 fee for tax escrow was removed as it is included in the annual processing fee.
Delinquent tax property
- There is now a $100 fee per parcel for an auditor's certificate of compliance (forfeited) on tax delinquent property.
- There is now a $100 fee per parcel for an Expiration of Redemption on tax delinquent tax property.
- The fee for annual publication of tax delinquent property increased from $20 to $30.
- Repurchase of tax forfeited property increased from $50 to $100.
Drainage
- Drainage assessment for 1-50 parcels is now $3 per parcel, a new fee.
- Drainage assessment for 41-150 parcels is $2 per parcel, a new fee.
- Drainage assessment for 151 or more parcels is $1.75 per parcel, a new fee.
- A petition for outlet no longer has a fee.
Elections
- Removed a $50 filing fee for county offices.
- Removed a $20 filing fee for Soil and Water Conservation District elections.
Licenses
- Dangerous dog registration increased from $50 per year to $100, plus signs and tags.
- A license for a large assembly increased from $200 to $300.
- An annual liquor license for on-sale, non-intoxicating is no longer $200 per year, but $100 for the county and $100 for the township, merged with the distribution fee.
- An annual liquor license for on-sale, non-intoxicating—restricted is no longer $100, but $50 for the county and $50 for the township, merged with the distribution fee.
- An annual liquor license for off-sale, non-intoxicating is no longer $100, but $50 for the county and $50 for the township, merged with the distribution fee.
- The county no longer provides service for vital statistics certified copies.
Special assessments
- A new $30 initial code setup fee was added for special assessments.
- A special assessment search is $10 per parcel.
- An annual minimum fee of $5 was removed.
- A $3 per parcel fee for tax abatements was removed.