McLeod County will add a property records specialist to the staff of the auditor-treasurer.
The position will be responsible for administrating property records and licensing, as well as assisting the chief deputy auditor-treasurer as a resource person. They will provide information or research as needed. They will also help with tax system maintenance and follow up with taxpayers.
“The auditor-treasurer, Connie Kurtzweg, requested this position based on the demand and meeting needs of our taxpayers," employee relations director Hannah Tjoflat told the McLeod County Board at its Jan. 3 meeting. "This was budgeted for the 2023 budget."
Kurtzweg said her office has a below average employee count compared to other auditor-treasurer offices in other counties.
"And since we have transitioned to the government center, we have gotten a more defined role between finance and auditor-treasurer," she said. "A lot of the things that used to be sort of combined have fallen back on us. We do just need additional assistance with our taxes and reporting.”
Board member Doug Krueger said that because of the office's efficiency, "we do pick up a lot of out-of-county business."
"I believe it's a duly founded request," he said.
A motion to approve the position was approved unanimously.