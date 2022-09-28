According to the numbers laid out by the McLeod County budget committee, the government needs $27.3 million to cover its 2023 operations. That boils down to a 2023 levy increase of 5.5%.
“Trying to run, whether it’s a household, a business or a county government in what seems to be an over 8% inflationary period is quite difficult,” said board Vice Chair Paul Wright, who sits on the budget committee. “The county is not immune. So that has a lot to do with this.”
The issue was discussed last week as board members considered the preliminary 2023 levy, which state law requires they pass by the end of the month. But they have until the end of the year to continue revisions and can reduce the levy from the proposed figure in December, but not increase it. The expense is paid with property taxes from around the county.
But what would a 5.5% levy increase mean to county residents? McLeod County Finance Director Colleen Robeck provided an estimate with a similar increase, 5%, that showed a home valued at $200,000 paying an additional $52 in property taxes for the year.
The recommended 5.5% preliminary levy increase was approved in a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Daryl Luthens absent.
Robeck provided some context before the vote. The county invests 33% of its budget into public safety and the judicial budget, and another 25% in Health and Human Services.
“That’s over half,” said Commissioner Joe Nagel who sits on the budget committee. “There’s no fluff there when we’re working with those departments.”
Other county work, such as highway safety, accounts for 15% of the budget. Culture and recreation count for 3%, as does conservation. In order to bring the levy increase down from an earlier figure in the teens, the committee cut $534,000 from highway signs, court administration remodeling, the county fleet, an emergency management inflatable shelter, information technology and building repairs. Another $934,000 was cut by moving bathroom work, fairgrounds drainage and fairgrounds roof repairs to special revenue funds. Outside organizations were held to the 2022 budget. The Highway Department also cut $800,000 in rehabilitation projects.
“We have worked really hard to get the budget down,” Robeck said.
Nagel said the county would work to “sharpen the pencil” and bring the final figure down from a 5.5% increase but noted that would call for serious cuts. He noted supply chain issues, and the necessity to plan even further ahead have also contributed to expenses. Wright said the county could always slash the budget by removing projects, such as road work, but that means the work would be left for the next year.
“A few of us have been there, done that,” he said.