Minnesota reported 961 new coronavirus infections Friday, the first weekday since early August with fewer than 1,000 new cases.
It’s the latest indicator that the pandemic is heading rapidly toward a less risky phase. Test-positivity, new cases per capita and hospitalizations all have dropped to rates not seen in months.
In response, elected officials across Minnesota and much of the country are easing mitigation guidelines, such as mask requirements and social distancing.
The state’s latest seven-day rolling average for test-positivity is right at 5% — the caution threshold used by health officials to determine if the pandemic is under control.
Hospitalizations also continue to drop.
There were 594 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 90 in intensive care. Those numbers hadn’t been that low since August, before a wave of infections driven by the delta variant hit the state.
That surge was followed by an all-time pandemic high in cases this winter driven by a second highly infectious variant, omicron. There’s evidence a new version of omicron now is circulating in the U.S., but its impact remains to be seen.
In McLeod County, just 51 new cases were reported this past week, the lowest number since August 2021. Hutchinson Public Schools also reported just one new case among students this past week, and no new cases among staff.
The pace of COVID-19 fatalities remains high in Minnesota but appears to be in slow decline; they are typically the last pandemic metric to improve as a wave subsides. Deaths are also not reported in a uniform way because each one is investigated by the state.
There were 15 more COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, which brought the pandemic death toll to 12,081. In McLeod County, three more COVID-19 deaths were reported this past week, ranging in age from 45 to 84. That brought the county’s death toll to 104.
Nearly 82% of the state’s pandemic deaths have been seniors, and 46% have been residents of nursing homes or assisted living.
Health officials say vaccines with a booster dose are the best way to avoid severe illness and slow the spread of the pandemic. Breakthrough cases have risen, now accounting for 37% of infections since vaccination began more than a year ago. But the unvaccinated have overwhelmingly suffered the worst consequences of infection: hospitalization and death.
Minnesota has administered 9.4 million doses of vaccine, including 2.1 million boosters. About 66% of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of shots.