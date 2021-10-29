Oct. 28, 2021
Craig Ronald Roepke, 68, of Buffalo Lake passed away Oct. 28 at 7:30 a.m. He lost his battle with COPD. He struggled for quite some time with this disease, but he can now breathe easy. He passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Buffalo Lake with his wife, Lois.
The Roepke family would like to thank all of you who have called, texted, sent messages, or come by to see him. We appreciate all of your love, support and prayers. Craig did not want a typical funeral service, he requested that we do a PARTY.
A celebration of life will take place at his home, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. We will be having a come and go Celebration of Life for him at 131 2nd St NE, Buffalo Lake. Please come help us celebrate this incredible man.