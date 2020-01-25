Today, more couples are looking beyond standard wedding packages and exploring customized, do-it-yourself options. According to The Wedding Report, couples spent 10 percent less on their big day in 2009 as compared to 2008, and spending from 2007 to 2009 fell by more than 30 percent.
By choosing handcrafted wedding touches and forgoing pricey extras, creative couples are mixing and matching a surprising combination of one-of-a-kind wedding elements to create unique and personalized celebrations.
From the centerpiece display to the wedding favors, more people planning that memorable wedding are realizing personal touches that actually reflect the soon-to-be-newlyweds themselves can elevate that special day from a cookie-cutter event to an intimately beautiful affair.
Here are four fun and budget-friendly ideas to create a wedding that is anything but generic:
FLOWERS AND DECORATIONS
Looking to save money with your wedding flowers? Talk to your local florist who can help by providing cost-saving suggestions about flowers and arrangements.
Prefer to create your own? That’s OK, too. Fresh flowers can be purchased from your local florist or farmers market. Silk flowers and faux greenery can be purchased at craft or hobby stores. For ideas, there are a number of free online tutorials that offer detailed how-to instructions on choosing seasonal blooms and arranging everything from elegant centerpieces to bridal bouquets.
PICK AND CHOOSE
To spend wisely, couples are also turning away from one-size-fits-all wedding packages and demanding more flexibility in the types of wedding resources available.
For example, an array of hotel and event site offerings provide couples with the flexible option of selecting essential components for their wedding day without being tied to an all-inclusive plan. From mixing and matching options such as guest stays, reception celebrations and ceremony settings, couples can handpick amenities and services that fit their budget and wedding needs at hotels and resorts worldwide.
EAT AND DRINK
Family and friends can also be offered an inside look at the preferences, passions and experiences enjoyed by the happy couple. Wedding favors could include a favorite chocolate or something that symbolizes the couple’s life (such as local honey, jam or a unique trinket from their hometown).
For the aperitif, wine could be poured from a vineyard the couple likes to visit. For the main meal, dishes or drinks can be tailored to represent the cultural heritage of the couple. For instance, paella for the Spanish side of the family or borscht for the Russian side of the family.
Weddings provide the chance to celebrate the special values and history of the couple, through small details that personalize the event and make the setting more intimate.
CAPTURE AND SHARE
A professional photographer should certainly be considered for the most important portions of the wedding such as the ceremony, bridal party and family pictures and so on; however, guests can help capture the rest of the special moments.
Before the big day, family and friends can be asked to bring their digital cameras and mobile phones to document the memories, along with a few disposable digital cameras on hand, too.
A free online photo service prior to the wedding can provide the couple, the wedding party and guests with the link to upload, download and share their photos after the special day. Printing costs will be slashed in half and everyone can immediately and automatically have a vast selection of images to choose from for their wedding scrapbooks.
Handcrafted wedding touches can turn a cookie-cutter event into a one-of-a-kind wedding to remember.
For budget wedding ideas, visit online sites such as Pinterest. For ideas to plan an affordable and memorable destination wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, call your local travel professional.
Source: American Precis Syndicate