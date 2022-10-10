In was a kind of dress rehearsal for the section meet, Litchfield’s cross country teams put in a strong performance at their own Litchfield Invitational meet Thursday.
Litchfield’s girls team, led by a top 20 finish by seventh-grader Elsa Helstrom, finished seventh in a 15-team field at Litchfield Golf Course.
Litchfield finished with 184 points, while Annandale won the meet with 87 points. While a decent day at the course, the meet provided a glimpse at just how tough the Section 6AA field will be when the meet takes place Oct. 27 a Litchfield Golf Course.
Five of the top six teams at the Litchfield Invitational — Annandale, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Mound Westonka, Delano and Rockford — will be in the Section 6AA field.
But Dragons coach Julie Dengerud isn’t dwelling on that. After Litchfield one its first meet in several years at Glencoe two weeks, Dengerud said anything can happen in a postseason meet.
“… (A)s much as I’d like to predict a month out, I can’t. We just don’t know what’s going to happen, so we really try to focus on just ourselves,” Dengerud said at the time.
As in, strive to improve every day, every meet.
That’s something she saw Thursday.
Helstrom, who moved up to the varsity from junior high team just a couple of weeks earlier, finished 20th in the field of 105 runners. Her time of 20:57.28 was nearly a minute faster than her inaugural varsity run at Glencoe in late September.
Freshman Kala Ziegler also saw a time drop from two weeks earlier, as she finished 28th overall in a time of 21:42.2 — about eight seconds faster than two weeks earlier.
Rounding out Litchfield’s top five finishers were Kimberlyn Case in 46th, Abby Thoma in 50th, and Tynisa Lara in 54th.
Boys finish 10th
A similar competitive scenario presents itself for the Litchfield boys team, which finished 10th among 20 teams Thursday.
Eight of the nine teams finishing ahead of the Dragons are in Section 6AA. Delano won the Litchfield Invitational with 52 points, while Litchfield finished with 283.
Still, there were performances to celebrate for the Dragons, starting with sophomore Ole Rogness, who finished 34th overall in the 150-runner field. His time of 17:50.2 was about 12 seconds faster than his pace of two weeks earlier at the Caty Delwiche Invitational in Glencoe.
Annandale’s Salvador Wirth won the meet in dominating fashion in 14:45.5 — more than a minute faster than the runner-up finisher.
Litchfield senior Owen Carlson took 48th with a time of 18:14.4, 30 seconds better than two weeks earlier. Seventh-grader Xander Chvatal also gave the Dragons a boost by finishing 54th, while August Swenson was 61st and Ethan Knudsen 86th.
The Litchfield teams are scheduled for one more regular season meet, the Wright County Conference Championship, Oct. 18 at Glencoe before returning to their home course Oct. 27 for the Section 6AA championship.