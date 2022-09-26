Hutchinson posted some strong individual performances during the Caty Delwiche Invitational cross country meet Thursday in Glencoe.
As has become expected, Tigers junior Isabelle Schmitz was a dominant force on the girls side of the meet. The defending State Class AA champion, Schmitz covered the 5-kilometer course at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School in 18:12.6.
Schmitz ran alone, far ahead of the rest of the field, for much of the race, and finished with more than a 46-second cushion over runner-up Addison Hoof of Lester Prairie, who finished in 18:59.1.
Hutchinson’s girls finished seventh as a team with 165 points in the meet. Litchfield won with 89 points.
Madison Wester finished 16th overall for the Tigers with a time of 22:26.3, and Kiera Ziemer was 33rd in 23:48.6.
Hutchinson finished 10th in the 13-team boys race with a score of 249. St. James won with 52 points.
Hutchinson senior Tyson Farley finished third overall in the boys meet with a time of 17:14.8. Madelia’s Josiah DeMaris won with a time of 16:38.6.
Owen Schmalz was the Tigers’ next-best finished, taking 53rd overall in 20:47. Eric Oberg was 57th in 21:02.2, and Keegan Dennis 60th in 21:04.6.
Hutchinson is scheduled to run Oct. 6 at the Litchfield Invitational.