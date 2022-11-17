It's that time of year when every store is playing Christmas songs. I find myself humming along to "White Christmas," "Silver Bells" and "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas."
If you prefer your holiday carols performed live, you're in luck because the Crow River Singers, the Hutchinson-area chorale group, is ready to perform two winter concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at New Journey UCC Church and 2 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson.
This year's theme is "Joy to the World." The concerts feature a mix of secular and sacred music. Returning is fan favorite —"Once in Royal David City." Joining this popular selection is a range of songs from "Alleluia" and "Santa Baby" to "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Little Drummer Boy."
Returning as directors are Paul Otte and Jim Nelson. Pianist is Shelby Lofgren.
FROM THE MEMBERS
Sara Shorter is a familiar face. She was the song leader for River of Hope's Beer & Hymns. She's also performed solos through the years with the Crow River Singers. However, it wasn't until last spring that she committed to joining the local chorale group.
"The main reason I joined is that singing is the biggest passion in my life, and CRS does such an amazing variety of songs and is led by Jim and Paul, who bring out better musicians in all of us," Shorter said.
Lucy Newcomb is a longtime member of Crow River Singers — 20 years or more. She's a member because she loves to sing and enjoys harmonizing with others.
"I feel there is something special about hearing all the different parts coming together in a song," she said.
When it comes to this year's concert favorites, Newcomb listed: “What Sweeter Music," “Santa Baby," “The Grinch” and “Sing Choirs of Angels.”