With the sudden arrival of spring last week, it reminded me of the shock of love at first sight. There’s the deep stare, that warm feeling that bubbles up your spine and low and behold love is in the air.
It’s those feelings of best friend, deep happiness and the coupling of souls that the Crow River Singers will share in “Songs of Love,” the title of their two weekend concerts: 7 p.m. Friday at United Church of Christ, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, both in Hutchinson.
In case you didn’t know, love has five stages: attraction, curiosity, crisis, deep attachment and commitment. This weekend you can experience these stages through the song selection of the Crow River Singers. Songs range from “Do You Love Me?” from “Fiddler on the Roof” and “God So Loved the World” to “Hallelujah I Love Her So” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
Solos will be part of the concerts: The song “Love Can Build a Bridge” features DeeAnn Hartsuiker, Lucy Newcomb and Brian Brosz. The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” stars Sara Shorter, and Brosz returns in the Celtic song, “Fergus an’ Molly.”
Directing the choir are the familiar faces of Paul Otte and Jim Nelson. Joining them for these concerts is Shelby Lofgren. This is her first season as accompanist for the choir and is now stepping up to help share director duties.
“I’m originally from Iowa and have been involved in music activities for most of my life,” Lofgren said. “I love to sing and have been playing piano for about 28 years. I have taught choir and general music at both the elementary and secondary levels and am currently the K-1 music specialist at West Elementary. I also teach private piano and voice lessons.”
Serving as accompanist to Crow River Singers has given Lofgren the opportunity to play piano again.
“The choir and directors have been extremely welcoming and fun to work with,” she said.
During the weekend concerts, Lofgren will be directing the songs “More Love,” “Omnia Sol,” “You’re My Best Friend” and “Hallelujah, I Love Her So.”
“The director’s position is a great position to be (in), especially at concert time,” she said. “During rehearsals, I like perfecting pieces and adding the musical elements that make a song really resonate, and at concert time, you’re in a prime spot to experience it all.”
Change is coming to the community choir in the form of a new director for the 2023-2024 season. Lofgren will step up and assume more duties with Otte and Nelson stepping back to singing with CRS.
“I’m quite excited to work with this group again next year in the new role,” she said. “I love planning concerts and working with choirs. There really is nothing like working with the harmonies of choral music; everyone is singing their own individual parts, working toward the common goal of one cohesive piece. It’s really a phenomenal thing to experience. Paul and Jim have also worked to make sure the transition will be seamless, and I truly appreciate all they’ve done to shape the choir into the great group it is today.”
Like groups everywhere the Crow River Singers are rebuilding after being shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked why folks should consider joining CRS, she said, “It’s really a fantastic group of singers, and we’d love for more members of the community to join us!”
“We have a lot of fun, and it’s an opportunity to learn some really great music in a relaxed setting,” she added. “We have some really great music to present at the spring concert and some really fun pieces programmed for next season as well. The theme for this spring’s concert is ‘Songs of Love,’ and you can truly see it reflected, in its many forms, throughout the varied pieces on the program. The singers have worked extremely hard and are excited to share this concert with you.”
FROM THE MEMBERS
Holly Dapper joined Crow River Singers in 2004 in lieu of women’s volleyball.
“I loved to sing with the choir so much, I never went back to volleyball,” Dapper said. “I hadn’t sang in a choir for more than 20 years, but it was a good fit. (It’s) such a fun group to be part of They welcome all abilities.
Dagger expanded her community choir duties beyond singing to become the project director in 2007.
“My duties include everything: plan concerts, secure dates and venues, write grants, bookkeeping/treasurer, order, prepare and fil music, communications and emails, volunteer recruitment, all record keep and so on,” Dapper said. “The list goes on and on. I do this all to keep the choir going — because I think the choir is very important for the community.”
With the theme of love for this weekend’s concerts, Dapper said her favorite songs are “Omnia Sol” (Let your Heart Be Staid), “More Love” and “From The Day You Were Born.”
Lynn Lauer of Hutchinson is a newby compared to Dapper. Lauer joined two years ago because she missed singing in a choir. She sings alto and enjoys singing with the group. Her favorite song for the spring concerts is “You’re Just in Love,” words and music by Irving Berlin.
So on that note, love is in the air and it will be shared this weekend when the Crow River Singers perform “Songs of Love.”