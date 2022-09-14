Love the sound of children singing? You're not alone. Judy Hoeft, director of the Crow River Youth Choir, launched the after-school program in 2017, exactly for that reason.
“I love the sound of children's singing voices,” she said. “It's the most beautiful sound. Especially a large group of children's voices. I love the smiles on the kids' faces and how much fun they are having.”
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Crow River Youth Choir is returning this fall with membership open to students in grades fourth through sixth. Past participation has ranged from 40 to 50, with a cap of 65.
"Our overall mission is to encourage a lifelong love of singing in children," Hoeft said. "I guess our goal to reach that mission is to provide an enjoyable experience singing in a large group and provide opportunities to perform in public."
This year's theme is all about friendship. The program will feature songs about making friends, friends that you can count on, the joy of friendship and songs about sharing, caring and empathy.
The highlight of the season is the concert 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Park Elementary Auditorium. To prepare for it, students have opportunities to perform at additional community events including:
- 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20: Coming Together in Song at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson;
- 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13: Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson;
- January/February: To be announced, singing the National Anthem at a Hutchinson High School basketball game; and
- 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 11: Dress rehearsal for spring concert at Park Elementary Auditorium.
"Performing at Coming Together in Song is a really neat opportunity for the kids," Hoeft said. "They'll get to sing with the mass choir."
Joining Hoeft in working with the youth choir is Cathy Witter, accompanist. She teaches elementary school at Buffalo Lake-Hector Stewart, and Jason Durheim, administrative assistant/sound and lights technician. He teaches at Park Elementary.
Hoeft who teaches music at Tiger Elementary has plenty to do. She's stuck with the after-school program because she enjoys working with children.
"I love the sound of children's singing voices," she said. "Directing is my passion. I like helping kids build their confidence through performing and it's fun."
Rehearsals are 3:45-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20-April 18, at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. The cost is $90 and includes a choir T-shirt to be worn at performances. For more information about the program email Hoeft at crow.river.youth.choir@gmail.com. To register online, visit tiny.cc/cryc. The Crow River Youth Choir is a partner organization with the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.