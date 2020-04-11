Here are answers to the Rev. Tom Rakow's Crucifixion Quiz on page B1:
1. True: Matthew 21:8, Mark 11:8 and Luke 19:36
2. True: Mark 14:13 and Luke 22:10. In scripture, women normally drew the water. Seeing a man with a water pitcher would have been unusual and served as a sign.
3. False: The accounts in Mark 14:15-16 and Luke 22:12-13 state that the room was large.
4. True: Matthew 26:23 and Mark 14:20
5. True: Matthew 26:30 and Mark 14:26
6. False: Although Peter's promise to be faithful is covered in more detail, the other disciples also assured Jesus of their loyalty. See Matthew 26:35 and Mark 14:31.
7. False: One popular portrait shows Christ kneeling next to a large rock with his hands folded, gazing up to heaven. Nevertheless, none of the gospels mention a rock. Luke does mention a stone in Luke 22:41, but only as a measure of distance. See also Matthew 26:39 and Mark 14:35.
8. True: Luke 23:7
9. True: Matthew 27:29 and Mark 15:17. The soldiers added to the Savior's pain by beating his head with a reed staff, apparently while he still wore the crown of thorns — Matthew 27:30 and Mark 15:19.
10. True: Matthew 27:30.
11. False: Most films depicting the crucifixion include a scene of Jesus falling down, but the Scriptures don't say this. However, it would help to explain why Matthew 27:32 says, "And as they came out, they found a man of Cyrene, Simon by name: him they compelled to bear his cross." See also Mark 15:21 and Luke 23:26.
12. True: Matthew 27:38, Mark 15:27, Luke 23:33 and John 19:18
13. False: In Matthew 27:59-60, Mark 15:45-46, Luke 23:50-53 and John 19:38-42, the scriptures tell us Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus were involved, but no mention is made of the 12 disciples.
14. True: Mark 15:46. While Joseph of Arimathea, described as "rich" in Matthew 27:57, is remembered for providing the new tomb for Jesus, he also bought the linen burial cloth.
15. True: Mark 16:4
16. True: John 20:4
17. False: In John 19:25 we find Mary standing near the cross at Christ's crucifixion, and again in Acts 1:13-14 in an upstairs room after the ascension, but the Bible doesn't tell us Jesus appeared to his mother.
18. True: Matthew 27:52-53
19. False: Although Thomas stated in John 20:25 that he wouldn't believe until he did this, the Bible doesn't state whether he did (John 20:26-29).
20. True: The apostle Paul pointed to this as a great proof for the resurrection. Not only did Jesus appear to individuals and the disciples, but also "of above 500 brethren at once" according to 1 Corinthians 15:6.