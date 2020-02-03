It was a long journey with mixed results this season for the Hutchinson Showstoppers. In the end, however, the high kick dance team put together another state-qualifying performance and will make the trip to the Target Center for the seventh time in the past nine years.
“I always knew we had talent,” head coach Stephanie Kutter said. “It was trying to find the routine and the team unity that we needed to get our talent shown. Obviously our dance today showed that. Our season was a little up and down, we always peak at the right time. The girls worked really hard during Christmas break and that’s when we knew we had to have that turning point, and we did and it worked out.”
Orono and Mound Westonka were the stars of the tournament swapping first- and second-place finishes in the jazz and high kick competitions. Orono won the high kick title and Mound Westonka took second, but third place was a tight finish between Hutchinson and Marshall. Both teams had 13 rank points, but Hutchinson had the edge in the second tie-breaker.
“What I noticed right off the bat is our energy level was maintained from beginning to end,” Kutter said. “Our kick height didn’t falter, our first kick was as high as our last kick, and our girls really hit our formations. So I knew then that might have been the edge.”
“During the dance I started thinking about all the past sections and how I needed to top that,” senior captain Rachel Scheele said. “This is the last one I guess.”
In the jazz competition Mound Westonka took first, Orono finished second and Marshall took third to earn state bids. Hutchinson tied its sixth-place finish last year but was only 5.5 points shy of Marshall.
“We worked really hard for this and I think we deserve it.” Scheele said.
Now for the second straight year, the Showstoppers will perform their high kick routine at the Target Center. For some such as captain Alaina Burchill, this will be their first time dancing on the big stage.
Although she didn’t dance last year, she was still present and was able to soak in the atmosphere at the state tournament. But the challenge is still going out there and competing in a place she’s never competed before, but Burchill isn’t nervous.
“I’m just excited to get out on the state floor and see what that feels like.” she said.
For others such as Scheele this will be their third time on the state floor. After appearing that many times, some might think it becomes dull, but not for Scheele. Every trip to the Target Center is a new experience.
“It’s brand new every year, it’s a new team, it’s a new bonding experience,” she said. “Different girls, so we get to experience all new different things. Right now it’s just excitement, nerves will come once we’re on deck.”
The state kick competition is Saturday, Feb. 15. Look for more information in future issues of the Leader.
Section 3AA Tournament (Feb. 1)
Jazz: 1. Mound Westonka 4, 2. Orono 8, 3. Marshall 14, 4. Delano 16, 5. Belle Plaine 18, 6. Hutchinson 19.5, 7. Willmar 28, 8. Mayer Lutheran 32, 9. New Ulm 35, 10. Jordan 40, 11. Glencoe 44.5, 12. Litchfield 45.5, Fairmont DQ
High Kick: 1. Orono 4, 2. Mound Westonka 8, 3. Hutchinson 13, 4. Marshall 13, 5. Belle Plaine 19.5, 6. Delano 19.5, 7. Willmar 28, 8. Rockford 34, 9. New Ulm 36, 10. Glencoe 36, 11. Litchfield 44.5, 12. Jordan 46.5, 13. Fairmont 48, 14. Mayer Lutheran 55.5