July 27, 2021
Daniel “Dan” Johnson, 91, died July 27, at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service was Tuesday, August 3, at Cornerstone Church. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
Daniel Roger Johnson was born May 8, 1930 in Minneapolis, to LeRoy and Ruth (Anderson) Johnson. He passed away peacefully from cancer at his home in Litchfield, July 27, at the age of 91. At three weeks of age Dan moved with his family to the Johnson family farm located in Kingston Township, Dassel. He attended Maynard Lake School and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1948. Following graduation, he joined the Naval Air Force Reserve while continuing to farm with his parents.
On June 1, 1952 Dan married Betty Ann Mills. They had two daughters, Laurie and Wendy.
In 1953 Dan and Betty made their home at the family farm in Kingston township. This farm became a “Century Farm” in the 1970’s. Dan was a farmer for 68 years. They continued to live on the family farm until moving to Litchfield in 2015.
Dan was a member of Cornerstone Church where he served in various ministries over the years. He was a past member of the Meeker County Fair Board, Forest City Threshers, and Kingston Lions Club where his specialty was selling and installing many flags and flagpoles in the area. In retirement he also restored five antique International tractors. He also enjoyed woodworking, reading, Twins and Vikings, coffee with the “boys”, as well as, many winters in Apache Junction, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife Betty; daughters, Laurie (Chuck) Johnson and Wendy Rosenberg; grandchildren, Niki Rosenberg and Brandon (Tara) Rosenberg, Lindsey (Jacob) Huang and Trevor (Riley) Johnson; great grandchildren, Kara and Caden Smith, Joscelyn and Jacek Rosenberg, Danny, Lilly, and Hattie Johnson, Denton and Emily Huang; brother David (Myra) Johnson; family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother James; sister Jean Brown; and son-in-law Paul Rosenberg.
