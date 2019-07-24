Danielle Nelson of Hutchinson, a licensed marriage and family therapist, earned the Registered Play Therapist credential from the Association for Play Therapy.
To become a Registered Play Therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, clocked 150 hours of play therapy training, garnered two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience as well as 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.
Play therapy theories and techniques are designed to help mental health professionals communicate with and help clients, especially children.
APT is a national professional society formed in 1982 to advance the field of play therapy.