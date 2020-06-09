June 6, 2020
David A. Schultz, 71 of Eden Valley, died unexpectedly Saturday June 6, at the Centra Care Health Hospital in Paynesville. A graveside funeral service was Thursday June 11, at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation was Wednesday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield.
David Arnold Schultz the son of Arnold and Doris (Fisher) Schultz was born March 21, 1949 in Litchfield. He graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1967 and continued his education at the St. Cloud Vocational School for Carpentry.
Throughout his life he lived in rural Eden Valley and Litchfield. He farmed with his brother Dennis for many years and later by himself. He served in the National Guard and was a construction foreman, working job sites throughout Minnesota. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He had a love of conversation and played the concertina. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, old farm equipment, dancing and polka music.
He is survived by his children, Adam (Heather) Schultz of Pennock, Amanda (Loren) Meierhofer, of Eden Valley, Andrea (Brandon) Hauer of Willmar, and Andrew Schultz (Jim Mastey) of St. Cloud; mother Doris Schultz of Litchfield; grandchildren, Ali, Henry, Daniel, Caleb, Noella, Olivia and Garrett; siblings, Deanna (Kenny) Grossinger, Dennis (Diana) Schultz, Donald (Betty) Schultz, Donna (Paul) Holmgren and Delaine (Mark) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Arnold.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com