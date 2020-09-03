David W. Greeley, 54, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Memorial service was Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends was Tuesday, Sept. 8. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags

Recommended for you