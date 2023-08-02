Football is one of the most popular sports in the country. It is a fun way to bond with peers and learn valuable interpersonal skills. Chad Greenway, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker. saw this and wanted to take it a step further and use football to teach kids valuable life and character lessons.
Teamed with Chad Harlander, director of the Hutchinson Public Schools REACH program (Relationships, Education, Accountability, Character, Hard work), they put together a football camp called “Day to REACH” where kids could come and learn about football and life lessons.
During a camp-ending program Friday afternoon in the high school gym, Harlander focused on helping kids understand the meaning of community.
“I understand and appreciate you for being here today,” Harlander said. “On the field we told the kids it’s really easy to cheer for someone who is doing well and give them a high five for doing a good job. But when I experience this community, when I know that man, his wife and his family foundation, a strong community is helping someone who’s going through it, who’s hurting, and understanding this is how you’re gonna respond. When we talked to the kids today, we said the most important thing you do is you extend your hand and offer to help out if they’re sad. To show them they will get through this step.”
Each year during the camp award ceremony, REACH gives back in its own way. This year, that meant giving $20,000 to three groups.
The Cancer Center at Hutchinson Health received $5,000 for their commitment and volunteer service. The Hutchinson Fire Department received $5,000 for its Fireman’s Park project and in recognition of its service to the community and the time spent helping out the program. Finally, a $10,000 scholarship was dedicated to Kaitlin McGraw-May, a special education teacher in the Hutchinson district, who died earlier this year.
According to the REACH website, the program is dedicated to “helping students experience success by learning new life skills to overcome barriers and/or challenges present in their lives.” For more information contact Harlander at chad.harlander@isd423.org.