Dec. 4, 2020
Delores M. Speiser, 87, of Litchfield, died Friday Dec. 4, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. A Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation was Friday, Dec. 11, at the church with a parish prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on her obituary page at johnsonhagglund.com.
Delores Marion Speiser, the daughter of John and Delia (Vark) Forcier, was born in Willmar, July 3, 1933. She received her education at Willmar High School and was united in marriage to Clarence Speiser Nov. 15, 1950 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar. Throughout her life she lived in Willmar, St. Cloud, Clearwater, Kingston and Litchfield. She worked in a factory and was a store clerk. She was a member of the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield where she was active with the Daughters of Isabella and the Mission Quilters group. She was a leader in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts from 1963 to 1970. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, baking, taking bus tours and her coffee time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Mary (and LeRoy) Allord of Little Falls, and Kevin (and Melissa) Speiser of Parker, Colorado; daughter-in-law Julie (and Jim) Fey of Litchfield; eight grandchildren, Wanda & Jeff Kuechle, Brenda & Rick Grates, Nikki & Martin Elwell, Colleen Bibeau (Adam), Chad Bibeau, Jenna & Adam Skebeau, Tanner Allord, and Tanya Allord; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister Jeanne; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clarence; son Vern; four brothers; and three sisters.
Memorials may be given to the School of St. Philip in lieu of flowers.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com