Dec. 30, 2021
Delores Loraine Sorenson passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, peacefully in her sleep. Funeral Service was Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Highland Community Church of Cokato. Spring Interment will be in the Cokato City Cemetery.
Delores was born Feb. 29, 1929 to Mary and Chell Peterson at their family home in French Lake. The family moved to farm near Kingston where she attended country school. She graduated from Cokato High School in the spring of 1947. After a short stint of working in the Twin Cities, she returned home to home care for her parents, who were in poor health. At the roller rink in Cokato she was introduced to Walter (Wally) Sorenson, where they danced as they skated. They were wed Jan. 22, 1953 at her sister's home in rural Cokato while Wally was home on leave from the army. After he left the service, they farmed in rural Litchfield for a number of years. Wally later got a job at 3M and in 1968 they moved to Dassel. Besides being a homemaker, Delores became known as the "cake lady". She baked and decorated hundreds of birthday and wedding cakes. She taught cake decorating class through community ed., training up a new generation of cake decorators. She was always active in the church, often taking a leadership role.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Violet (Arvid) Shuneson; brother Eldon (Helen) Peterson; sister Gladys Peterson.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Walter; sons, Allan (Rebecca), Boyd (Rachel), Tim (Natalie); and daughter Jann (Jason) May.
Arrangements are by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cokato and Howard Lake.