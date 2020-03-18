Hutchinson was founded by the Singing Hutchinson Brothers in 1855. Historic Hutchinson is working to protect the city's living and structural history. To learn more, visit the preservation group's projects including the historic Great Northern Depot, the Harrington-Merrill House and the historic Episcopal Church and the replacement of its stained glass windows.
Discover history
Kay Johnson
