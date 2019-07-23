Do you wel 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesYpma says farewell after 45 years — but he won't go farHutchinson home to new startupAfter 47 years of service, Marlene Hettver is set to retireWatercade 2019 provides fun for allVirtual tour gives early look at proposed county projectThe fun of the hunt: Erica Carlson, Heidi Johnson found Watercade medallion on their lunch breakSchool board talks referendumSWIF gives massage entrepreneur a boostHutchinson Farmers Market heats upBomb threat found not credible Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS