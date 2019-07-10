Meeker County deputies responded to a call at Breed’s Park in Dassel Tuesday, July 2, but this time they were assisted by about 30 children.
The deputies and kids squared off for an hour to play dodgeball as part of the new Sheriff Activity League, sponsored by the Meeker County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Sgt. Sara Miller said the purpose of the new league is to help kids meet with local law enforcement.
“(The children can) meet us, know that we’re not bad people and that they can be comfortable talking to us,” Miller said. “And we felt that doing a physical activity with them in some way, shape or form would be helpful for them to feel more comfortable with us.”
Deputy Kaylin Hare called the league a unique opportunity for kids to learn who the deputies are and connect more naturally.
“(The deputies) like to make sure that they are ingrained in our community,” Hare said. “So that’s why we’re doing this. And we plan to do it in every single town in the county. ... It’s every two weeks.”
Miller said posters are set up in Grove City, Cosmos and Watkins, which are the next three towns where the association will organize events. More details will also be posted on the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“I just like the community to learn that the (deputies) are very involved in (their) community,” Hare said. “We want to provide a good presence and show that not all cops are bad. We want to make it so that the kids can approach us, and we seem approachable.”