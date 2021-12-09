Donna L. Hoff, 73, of Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral service was Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags