Jan. 25, 2022
Douglas R. Benage, 52, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial service was Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Cedar Mills Township. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Eugene DeVries. Organist was Jane Vacek. Congregational hymns were “On Eagle’s Wings” and “In the Garden.” Honorary urn bearers were Jason Burmeister, Lee Hoff, Mike Binsfeld, Dave Vacek. Urn bearer was James “Jimmy” Merkins.
Douglas Richard Benage was born on Dec. 4, 1969, in Hutchinson, to James and LauraLea (Schroeder) Benage. Doug was baptized as an infant on Dec. 21, 1969, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 20, 1984. He received his education at both St John's Lutheran School and the Hutchinson Public school district. He was a graduate of the Hutchinson Senior High School Class of 1988.
Doug was employed by HTI in both Hutchinson and Plymouth for 24 years. He was currently working in Quality Control at 3M Company in Hutchinson.
Doug was united in marriage to Dawn Jahn at St. John's Lutheran Church Cedar Mills Township, on Oct. 6, 1991. This marriage was blessed with two children, Dalton and Dillynn.
On Nov. 11, 2017, Doug was united in marriage to Paula (Nass) Johnson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, and subsequently gained a new daughter, Abigail “Abby." In the years since, Doug was ardent in the blending of his families. Doug and Paula shared four rich and devoted years of marriage and resided in Hutchinson.
Doug was an avid fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed the 15 years he competed in the Prairie Lakes Angler Fishing League with his nephew, Jimmy on the team, “Bobber Boys.” Minnesota professional sport teams intrigued him greatly, but usually broke his heart.
Doug openly embraced his desire for adventure with his wife. Travel became a frequent pastime for Doug and Paula, with his favorite destinations being anywhere in Florida and wherever his sister, Julie, was residing. He loved to follow tried and true recipes, smoke various meats, fry a turkey or fish and entertain family and friends. He was always available when someone was in need and shared his time and support generously. As such a fan of music, he loved to sing and hum while he cooked or did chores around the house. This guy always had a little extra pep in his step that was contagious. He gave the best hugs and reminded his family of his unconditional love often, sometimes just calling (not texting) out of the blue to see how you were doing.
He thanked God he was a country boy! Deer hunting, sweet corn, and potato sausage making seasons were his annual treasures. And, he was proud of the gravel on his truck!
Doug passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, at the age of 52 years. His heart may not have been the strongest, but it sure was kind. Blessed be his memory.
Doug is survived by his wife Paula Johnson; son Dalton Benage; daughters, Dillynn Benage and Abigail “Abby” Johnson and her partner, Adam Bontje; parents, James and LauraLea Benage; sister, Ann Zivkovich and her husband, William "Ziggy"; brother, James "Jim" Benage and his wife, Jodee; sister, Julie Carie and her husband, Curtis; parents-in-law, Carl and Elva Nass; sisters-in-law, Debra Boelter and Polly Howe and her husband, Dan; seven beloved nephews, two nieces, their spouses, children, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many, more relatives and friends.
Doug is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Annie Benage and Emil and Marie Schroeder; parents-in-law, Darlene and Donald Jahn; sister-in-law Dawn Nass; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Doug’s memory to: Prairie Lakes Anglers, c/o Jeff Peterson, 18112 - 668th Ave., Darwin, MN 55324
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to everyone for their attendance and support. No individual acknowledgements will be sent.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.