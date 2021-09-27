Averaging nearly 38 points per game while running to a 4-0 record to start the season has not erased Litchfield football coach Jim Jackman’s memory of the stable of offensive thoroughbreds he had last season.
But Jackman admitted Saturday that he’s been pretty impressed by the herd of talent the Dragons’ coaching staff has at their disposal this season.
“I’ve been coaching here for 24 years now,” Jackman said. “It’s a new experience every year with a new group of kids that show and step up."
Litchfield graduated three record-setting offensive players from last season's section championship team — quarterback Ben Alsleben, and receivers Bennett Lecher and Tyson Michels. But they seem to have found more than adequate replacements.
“Those were great players we had (last season),” he added. “And you know, the boys that we have now that are seniors are awesome, and they’ve worked really, really hard. And like I’ve said before, we have some very skilled, athletic kids in that senior group.”
That group proved it again as they hung a season-high 50 points on St. Cloud Cathedral Saturday afternoon at Litchfield High School field, beating the Crusaders 50-20.
Litchfield amassed more than 500 yards, including 360 yards rushing, on its way to the win.
Senior quarter Logan King played a big role in that offensive dominance, rushing 17 times for a team-high 148 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 12 of 20 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
King’s scoring tosses went to a trio of seniors — 11 yards to Tanner Kohls, 35 yards to Mason Woelfel and 43 yards to Ryan Schutz. That group, along with another senior, Beau Weseloh, creates a receiving corps capable of giving opposing defenses fits.
For Woelfel, playing his first season of football, it was the first touchdown catch of his career.
“We have a little bit of depth in our receiver group but (Woelfel) is a guy that’s put in a lot of time, worked really hard, and you watch film and he’s always fightin’ and scratchin,’” Jackman said. “We’re going to need them all. They’re all going to have to step up, and you know, all of them have to do things a little bit better, we have to get a little bit better.”
No doubt true, given the Dragons’ remaining schedule, which begins Friday with a homecoming contest against New London-Spicer, 3-1 overall. That’s followed by Watertown-Mayer (3-1), Dassel-Cokato (4-0) and Annandale (2-2).
“Like I told the kids, we’re going into the meat and potatoes of our conference,” Jackman said. “Things are going to go really, really fast. The kids are going to have to be ready to play.
“(New London-Spicer) is coming off a huge win with Annandale, so they’re riding high,” Jackman added. “It’s going to be homecoming. There’s always some added distractions there. And we’re losing a day of sleep and healing up because we played on a Saturday, so they’re going to have to do the little things to prepare themselves.”
Saturday’s result should have helped the Dragons sleep well, for the most part, however.
Litchfield rounded out its passing success with the pounding running of sophomore Lukas Kuehl, who had 21 carries for 95 yards Saturday — just missing his fourth consecutive 100-yard game.
And the defense also showed well outside of a couple of errors that Cathedral turned into big scoring plays. The Crusaders got their first score of the game on a 42-yard pass from Jordan Schumann to Kellen Kinzer with 5:33 to play in the first half. Schumann also had scoring tosses of 19 and 46 yards in the second half.
But facing a passing set they don’t often see, the Dragons responded well, picking off three passes — including one that linebacker Tyler Jansky returned 21 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
“There were some highs and lows, so I talked to the kids about it at halftime (telling them), ‘It’s OK, you’re going to have that in life. You’re going to have that in football,’” Jackman said. “How you handle it and how you persist is what matters. We had some big plays and we had some boo-boos, and so we just got to clean some things up and get ready for the next half of our season.”