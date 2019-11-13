APPLE CINNAMON BARS
This easy-to-make bar can be served as a snack or dessert.
Ingredients:
4 apples (medium), sliced
1 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup oats (uncooked)
1/2 cup shortening
Directions: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, brown sugar and oats in the mixing bowl. Stir together. Add the shortening to the bowl. Use the 2 table knives to mix the ingredients and cut them into crumbs. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of the baking dish with a little bit of shortening. Spread half of the crumb mixture in the greased baking dish. Remove the core from the apples and slice them. Put the apple slices into the baking dish. Top the apples with the rest of the crumb mixture. Bake in the oven 40-45 minutes. Cut into squares. It will fall apart easily.
Chef tips:
- You can use applesauce (16 ounces) or canned apples in place of fresh apples.
- You can use either peeled or unpeeled apples.
- May use 1/2 cup of margarine or vegetable oil spread in place of shortening.
- May use pumpkin pie spice in place of cinnamon.
Nutrition: Recipe makes 24 servings. Per serving: 100 calories, 4.5g total fat, 14g total carbohydrate, 1g dietary fiber, 1g protein
Source: "Healthy Eating on a Budget" cookbook, choosemyplate.gov