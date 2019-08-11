Homemade Healthy Chicken Salad Sandwich
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon dried tarragon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups diced chicken breast

1 green apple, diced

3 ribs of celery, sliced

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

2 cups fresh spinach

4 slices of whole wheat bread

Directions: Mash avocado and mix in yogurt, lemon juice and seasonings until smooth. Mix in chicken, apple, celery and sunflower seeds. Serve open-faced on toasted bread and top with spinach. Makes 4 servings.

