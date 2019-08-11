AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Ingredients:
1 ripe avocado
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
2 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 tablespoon dried tarragon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cups diced chicken breast
1 green apple, diced
3 ribs of celery, sliced
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
2 cups fresh spinach
4 slices of whole wheat bread
Directions: Mash avocado and mix in yogurt, lemon juice and seasonings until smooth. Mix in chicken, apple, celery and sunflower seeds. Serve open-faced on toasted bread and top with spinach. Makes 4 servings.