Take an island break with this easy-to-make dip recipe.
TROPICAL FRUIT DIP
Ingredients:
1 cup non-fat yogurt, vanilla
1 (3.9-ounce) package instant coconut pudding mix
1 cup non-fat sour cream or Greek yogurt
1 cup low-fat milk
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained
Directions: In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients until well blended. Cover and chill at least two hours. Serve with fresh fruit or graham crackers.
Nutrition: Makes 8 servings. Per serving: 117 calories, 0g fat, 248mg sodium, 26g carbohydrate, 21g sugar, 0g dietary fiber.
Source: food.unl.edu