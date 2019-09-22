Fresh fruit and dip
Take an island break with this easy-to-make dip recipe.

TROPICAL FRUIT DIP

Ingredients:

1 cup non-fat yogurt, vanilla

1 (3.9-ounce) package instant coconut pudding mix

1 cup non-fat sour cream or Greek yogurt

1 cup low-fat milk

1 cup crushed pineapple, drained

Directions: In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients until well blended. Cover and chill at least two hours. Serve with fresh fruit or graham crackers.

Nutrition: Makes 8 servings. Per serving: 117 calories, 0g fat, 248mg sodium, 26g carbohydrate, 21g sugar, 0g dietary fiber.

Source: food.unl.edu

