APPLE WRAPS
Ingredients:
1 large apple
2 medium, ripe bananas
2 tablespoons peanut butter
2 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas
Directions: Rinse and cut apple in half, lengthwise. Remove any stems. Cut out center core that contains the seeds. Do not peel. Lay apple halves flat side down. Cut into 1/4-inch thick slices. Cut slices in small cubes. Peel bananas. In a medium bowl, use your fingers to break bananas into pieces. Use your fingers or a fork to mash pieces until creamy and smooth. Add peanut butter to mashed bananas. Stir well to blend. Spread peanut butter mixture over one side of tortilla. Sprinkle diced apple over peanut butter. Tightly roll each tortilla. Cut each wrap in half. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve, up to 24 hours.
Source: Virginia Cooperative Extension