If you're looking for something to munch on rather than potato chips, consider roasted garbanzo beans. They can be eaten like nuts or add crunch to a salad like croutons. If you own an air fryer or received the appliance as a gift, use it for this recipe.
ROASTED GARBANZO BEANS
Ingredients:
1 15.5-ounce can of garbanzo beans or chickpeas
1 tablespoon olive oil or oil of your choice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
3/4 teaspoon paprika
cayenne pepper or pepper flakes to taste
Directions: Heat air fryer to 400 degrees. Drain and rinse garbanzo beans. Add olive oil and spices. Mix well. Pour mixture into the air fryer basket. Cook 10-15 minutes, shaking the basket a couple of times for even browning. Check for crispness. When the beans reach your desired degree of crispness, remove from heat. Add additional spices and hot pepper to taste. Store in an open container or paper bag and eat them within a couple of days.
Roasted Garbanzo Beans can also be made in the oven, but they may not be as crispy as using an air fryer. Recipes are available online.
Chef's tips: You may want to experiment on when to add your spices. Some recipes call for adding them in the beginning of roasting and others say to add them afterward. Garbanzo beans can also be flavored with any spice or seasoning mix. Consider experimenting with ranch, barbecue, chili lime or, for a sweet taste, cinnamon sugar.