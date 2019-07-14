Fresh Fruit Parfait
Ingredients:
4 cups light fat-free vanilla yogurt, no sugar added
2 large bananas, about 2 cups, sliced
2 cups strawberries, sliced, raspberries and blueberries can also be added
2 cups graham crackers, crumbled
1/2 cup fat-free whipped topping, optional
Directions: To make the parfait, spoon 1 tablespoon of yogurt into the bottom of each 8-ounce wine or parfait glass. Top the yogurt with 1 tablespoon of sliced bananas, 1 tablespoon sliced strawberries (or berry mix) and 1/4 cup graham crackers. Repeat the yogurt, fruit and graham cracker layers. Top with a rounded tablespoon of topping, if desired. Serve the parfait immediately or cover each glass with plastic wrap and chill for up to 2 hours before serving.
Nutrition: 8 servings, serving size is 1 parfait (1 cup): 179 calories, 2g total fat, 1g saturated fat, 3mg cholesterol, 190mg sodium, 2g total fiber, 6g protein, 36g carbohydrates
Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at nhlbi.nih.gov