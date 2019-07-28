This no-cook variation of bread pudding uses bread, berries, yogurt and time to create a pudding-style dish.
BERRY BREAD PUDDING
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries (can also use frozen strawberries or raspberries)
5 slices whole wheat bread (crusts removed)
1/2 teaspoon sugar, optional
low-fat vanilla yogurt, optional
Directions:Combine the blueberries and sugar. Layer a spoonful of blueberries on the bottom of a small 2-cup deep dish. Cover the berries and the bottom of the dish with a layer of bread. Continue layering berries and bread until the dish is full, finishing with a layer of bread.
Cover the dish with plastic wrap and place a plate or bowl over the top of the berry dish that fits just inside of it. Place a heavy object on top to press down on the fruit and bread layers. Refrigerate overnight. Check the dish to be sure juice does not run over the top. You may need to replace the heavy object with a lighter one to prevent spills. Serve with a dollop of vanilla yogurt or a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Makes 2 servings.