Parkview Dental is once again offering its Candy Buy Back program Nov. 1-5.
Bring your extra Halloween candy to the office, 10 Hassan St. N.E., Hutchinson, and you will receive $1 for every pound of candy donated (10-pound limit per person). Your candy will then be donated to Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization that provides care packages to service members overseas.
Not only will you donate to a good cause, but you will help reduce the temptation to overindulge on Halloween candy. If you want to learn more about Operation Gratitude, go to operationgratitude.com.
While going trick-or-treating and eating candy are a special part of the Halloween experience for many families, it is important to limit the amount of candy you and your children eat after Halloween is over. When sugar coats our teeth, the bacteria in our mouths use the sugar as a food source and release acid. This acid attack breaks down the white outer layer of our teeth, called enamel, and causes cavities to form. Once a cavity starts, the only way to fix it is to see your dentist for treatment, but you can take steps to prevent cavities from starting in the first place.
In addition to donating extra candy, here are some helpful tips for preventing cavities from treats:
- Eat candy with or right after meals when saliva production is at its highest. This increased saliva will help neutralize acids and wash away food particles.
- Don’t snack on candy throughout the day. The longer sugar is on your teeth, the more likely it is to cause cavities.
- Stay away from sticky and hard candies. These treats tend to stay in your mouth longer and increase your risk for tooth decay.
- Drink water often, especially after snacking.
- Brush your teeth twice a day with toothpaste that contains flouride, and floss once a day to keep your teeth clean and healthy.
Parkview Dental wishes you a healthy and cavity-free Halloween. For more information, call the office at 320-587-2726.