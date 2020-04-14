Eleanor M. Vigil, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Private family service was Friday, April 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with burial in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
