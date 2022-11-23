This holiday season help the homeless by attending An Evening of Carols and Cheer 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave.
This event is sponsored by Meeker Area Ministries. The public is welcome to come and join in singing carols and eating holiday treats at this fundraiser. Freewill donations are welcome.
Meeker Area Ministries has a mission of helping the often unseen homeless population in Meeker County to achieve self-sufficiency. The nonprofit does this by helping people with their immediate need of shelter while they seek employment and permanent housing.
For more information, call Rochelle Brummond, outreach worker at the United Community Action Partnership, at 320-693-7911.