May 7, 2020
Eric D. Daniels, 27, of Pipestone, formerly Hutchinson, passed away May 7. Services were at Long Lake Park in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 12.
Eric Dane Daniels was born in Pipestone, to Dan and Sandra (Johnson) Daniels on May 18, 1992. He was a strong, healthy boy weighing in at nine pounds and thirteen ounces. He was the firstborn grandchild of both his maternal and paternal grandparents, so he quickly captured their hearts.
At the age of three, Eric’s family moved from Pipestone to Rochester. Eric made new friends in the neighborhood, started grade school, and became a member of the Rochester Boychoir. He had a beautiful voice, and sang his first solo, “Angels We Have Heard on High” at the age of five.
In 1997, his little sister, Elizabeth was born. He predicted it was a “jirl.” Six years, later his family moved to Garretson, South Dakota. He spent much of his time fishing, camping, and hanging out across the street with “Aunt Muddly” and “Uncle Davey” Schreck. This is also where he talked mommy into getting his kitten, Tiger.
His short life took him many places. Next was a move to Hutchinson, where he had the opportunity to make many great memories with his extended family in Hutch.
Another move took him to Gentry, Arkansas. While in eighth grade, he went to the state level of the National Geography Bee. He was also an active member of the Pathfinder Bible Bowl team and earned the privilege of going to the finals in Colorado. It was during the years in Arkansas, that Eric developed an interest in paintball and became an avid paintball player. He enjoyed making his paintball videos and sharing them on YouTube.
Eric also attended Maplewood Academy for several years and enjoyed playing his baritone horn in the band and singing in the select singing group called Choraliers.
In July of 2007, Eric and his family moved to Detroit Lakes. Eric called this his home. He started Eric and Dad’s Paintball Sports. He also earned his CNA license and worked with his father at St. Mary’s Nursing Home. The residents appreciated his caring spirit and the interest he took in them. He always loved history so he enjoyed listening to their stories.
In 2012, Eric met Anna Leitheiser and her children, Raven and Lucas. They were a very special part of his life for many years. He loved them very much.
After graduating with his GED, he decided to get his truck driving license. He attended school in Missouri and then began traveling all over the United States. He had many interesting tales of his journeys. Eric was a gifted writer as well as a storyteller.
In January of 2016, he went to Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. He started out in Elementary Education but eventually chose a career in business. He earned an Associate of Science in Accounting and an A.S. in Business Administration and would have graduated on May 10, 2020.
Eric passed away May 7, 2020. The autopsy report showed no apparent illness or trauma. He just took his last breath and was gone.
He is survived by his parents; younger sister Elizabeth; grandparents Sharon and Ivan Johnson; aunt and uncle, Rebecca and Brent Johnson, as well as many beloved friends and family members.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents Edwin and Betty Daniels; and infant aunt Michelle Daniels.
Arrangements are in the care of West-Kjos Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Detroit Lakes.