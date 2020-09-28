There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a two-year seat?
Serving on the School Board has been of longstanding interest to me. I have four children who will all be of school age in the district within the next two years, so the timing felt right to become more involved. This is my first time running for an elected office, and a two-year term would give me opportunity to become more familiar with the intricacies of our district before considering a longer term.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how schools deliver curricula and services. Guidelines change frequently in response to fluctuating data and an evolving understanding of the virus. The district has had to quickly implement a new educational model that is functional and flexible. Utilization of our public health department and reliance upon those with public health experience is vital in communicating information in an accurate, clear and timely manner that reduces confusion and uncertainty. As a physician, I have training and experience in epidemiology and infectious disease management that would be valuable to the district as we navigate this unprecedented time.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek alternatives such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
It benefits students to have options. Students have different skill sets and learn in different ways. Some students have individualized learning plans with special education services, others are ready for Post-Secondary Enrollment Options or Advanced Placement classes, and others learn better virtually rather than in person. I have been impressed by the assortment of educational options and commitment to high-quality academics within our district. Students are more invested in school and are more successful learners when they are excited about their classes. We can continue to foster student engagement by offering a wide range of coursework in varied settings.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
This is not a role sought for financial gain. However, an increase in compensation may help offset the time and resource investment of board members and potential candidates. Evaluating the compensation of board members in districts with similar demographics would be a simple and fair means of assessing this situation and determining whether an increase should be considered.
Hutchinson Public Schools are moving forward with projects to renovate West Elementary and Park Elementary following a $28.8 million bond referendum in 2019. Do you believe upgrades to these buildings are essential? If so, what are the top priorities? If not, why?
The safety of our students and staff should be a priority. By passing the referendum last year, the community acknowledged the need for building improvements and showed a willingness to provide an optimal learning environment for students and staff to succeed. Responsible management of resources and mindfulness of budgetary constraints are required moving forward. The district must continue to review how available facilities can best be utilized as our education model evolves and our student population fluctuates.
