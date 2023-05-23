Sept. 9, 2022
Eugene A. Wolff, 71, passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, at River Oaks at Shady Ridge in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel with the Rev. Amy Gohdes-Luhman officiating.
Eugene Alan Wolff was born on Oct. 24, 1950, in Glencoe, McLeod County, the son of Wilmer (Curley) Wolff and Viola Sund (Wolff). Eugene was united in marriage Dec. 15, 1970 to Luanne Latzke.
Eugene passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, at River Oaks at Shady Ridge in Hutchinson, at the age of 71 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Eugene is survived by his children, Jared Wolff, Megan Wolff; granddaughter, Maija Wolff; brothers, twin Alan Wolff, Hal Wolff; sisters Carol Harpel, Faye Latzke, Gail Kent; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer (Curley) Wolff and Viola (Sund) Wolff; sisters, Diane Bennett and Beverly Wolff; niece, Nicole Latzke.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.